Jasmin Bhasin is looking like a summer dream in white shirt; Beau Aly Goni reacts

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most favourite couples of the Telly. They have a massive fan following which increased after their participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Telly world’s most adorable couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni always treat their fans with lovely pictures and also give major relationship goals. They are head over heels in love and never miss the chance of expressing it in public. It was on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 that the couple had realised their feelings for each other and even confessed it. Every time any one of them puts up a post, the other one makes sure to drop comments. And same is the case this time also.

She has recently shared pictures on her Instagram handle. In her latest photos, she can be seen posing only in an oversized white shirt. Her messy hair is rising the temperature. The actress has completed her look with light makeup and applied light pink coloured lipstick. "Summer dream”, read her caption. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans started commenting but what caught our attention was her beau Aly Goni’s comment.

He wrote, “Ufff kya ladki hai," along with a love-struck emoticon. To note, both were also seen in two music videos. They had also contracted the deadly virus COVID 19 and were quarantined in Jammu and Kashmir.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, the actress’s new music video with Punjabi singer Gurnazar was released recently. The song has received an overwhelming response from the audience. In the song, she has donned a desi girl avatar and is looking very beautiful.

Credits :Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

