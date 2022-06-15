Jasmin Bhasin looks adorable during her latest photoshoot & proves 'Everything is pretty in pink'; PICS

Actress Jasmin Bhasin is regarded as one of the most stylish celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actress surely knows to make heads turn with her charming smile and cute expression and fans adore her for her realistic nature. She is in a relationship with actor Aly Goni and they are among the most popular couples. Jasmin is quite active on her social media handle and has a huge fan following owing to her glamourous pictures. She often keeps her fans updated on her whereabouts and even treats them with entertaining reels and stunning pictures.

Today, Jasmin shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned them, "Cottoncandy". In these pictures, the actress looks absolutely pretty as she has opted for an all-pink outfit that complements her personality. She has donned a strapless pink crop top and has paired it with baggy pink pants. She accessorised her outfit with a simple pink neckpiece and completed her look by donning a pair of white boots. Styling her hair open, Jasmin flaunts her million-dollar smile and looks adorably cute. Her fans have dropped their amazing comments on her pictures.

On the personal front, Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. They entered Bigg Boss as good friends and fell in love inside the house. The couple is quite vocal about their love and they are often seen posting pictures and videos with one another. Aly and Jasmin also collaborated for a music video Tera Suit, which was a hit among their fans.

Jasmin Bhasin's career:

Jasmin came into the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq and later starred in numerous shows, including Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. Jasmin is making her Punjabi movie debut with "Honeymoon" opposite Gippy Grewal. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut and will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's next. Reportedly, she will start shooting for this film in July.

Also, Jasmin recently collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. Her last appearance was in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

