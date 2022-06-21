Jasmin Bhasin looks glitzy in a sequined pink outfit as she gets papped on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors

Jasmin Bhasin is regarded as one of the most stylish celebrities in the entertainment industry. Jasmin came into the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq and later starred in numerous shows, including Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. The actress surely knows to make heads turn with her charming smile and cute expression and fans adore her for her realistic nature. Jasmin is quite active on her social media handle and has a huge fan following owing to her glamourous pictures.

Jasmin often keeps her fans updated on her whereabouts and even treats them with entertaining reels and stunning pictures. Today, Jasmin was spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors and the actress looked fabulous like always in a pink sequined backless dress. To add more glam to her look, the actress opted for a sparkling purple eye shadow but kept her makeup subtle. She was kind enough to the paparazzi and stopped while going to her vanity and posed for pictures.

On the personal front, Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. They entered Bigg Boss as good friends and fell in love inside the house. The couple is quite vocal about their love and they are often seen posting pictures and videos with one another. Aly and Jasmin also collaborated for a music video Tera Suit, which was a hit among their fans.

She recently graced 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' and left everyone spellbound with her glamorous appearance at the gala event. She opted for a silver one-shoulder shimmery outfit, and she looked like a bombshell as she posed for the pictures. Considering her stylish attire, Jasmin donned heavy glamourous makeup, which perfectly complemented her look for the night. She styled her hair open and paired her outfit with silver heels.

On the professional front, Jasmin recently collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. Her last appearance was in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

