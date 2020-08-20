  1. Home
  2. tv

Jasmin Bhasin looks resplendent in a traditional red outfit and we are in complete awe of her; See PHOTO

Jasmin Bhasin never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.
Mumbai
Jasmin Bhasin looks resplendent in a traditional red outfit and we are in complete awe of her; See PHOTOJasmin Bhasin looks resplendent in a traditional red outfit and we are in complete awe of her; See PHOTO

Jasmin Bhasin has been an inevitable part of the television industry for a long period. The actress has appeared in many popular TV shows. There is no denying this fact that she has won the hearts of the audience through her acting prowess in almost every program. She has acted in shows Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4, and others. Meanwhile, Jasmin’s social media game is also on point. She often treats her fans with some stunning pictures.

While we speak of this, the actress has once again shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks simply resplendent. Jasmin wears a printed red kurta and opts for a pair of earrings that perfectly match her attire. However, it is her makeup that grabs most of our attention here. She opts for a matte look and chooses a red lip colour while letting her kajal-rimmed eyes do the rest of the talking. We bet this picture of the actress has left many of her fans in complete awe!

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, as has been mentioned above, Jasmin Bhasin’s last show was Naagin 4. She played the role of Nayantara in the supernatural drama. However, her role in the fourth installment of the franchise was short-lived and she exited soon. Meanwhile, the show itself has gone off-air now and has been replaced by Naagin 5. The new season features Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin strikes a candid pose as she enjoys a view of the outside world; See PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement