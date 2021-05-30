  1. Home
  2. tv

Jasmin Bhasin looks surreal in a pretty pink outfit and trendy hoop earrings; Aly Goni reacts; PHOTO

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning selfie and her beau Aly Goni also reacted to it. Check out the details.
1477 reads Mumbai
Jasmin Bhasin looks surreal in a pretty pink outfit and trendy hoop earrings; Aly Goni reacts; PHOTO Jasmin Bhasin looks surreal in a pretty pink outfit and trendy hoop earrings; Aly Goni reacts; PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin enjoys a massive social media following. The stunner appeared in Bigg Boss 14 house and captivated everyone with her charming personality. On the reality show, fans got to witness the bond between her and fellow contestant Aly Goni. After her eviction, the actor was seen bawling his eyes out as she left the house. The duo has been keeping fans updated with their lives since the season’s finale. They are often spotted out together by paps or engage in online PDA.

Now, Jasmin took to her Instagram handle to post a beautiful picture of herself. In the selfie, she can be seen wearing minimal makeup and wearing an adorable pink coloured top. The actress has also accessorized by adding uber cool hoop earrings to her look. In the caption of the photo, she asked fans what they were up to and netizens sent their replies in the comments section. One person wrote, “Nothing just attending classes.” Meanwhile, another user said, “Nothing just love for you increasing day by day.” Aly also reacted to the gorgeous picture by liking the post.

Take a look:

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Jasmin and Aly have been sharing nitty-gritty about their day-to-day lives on their social media handles. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actress had opened up about how lucky she felt that they decided to stay at the actor’s residence in Jammu. She also said how much she likes living with his family, adding they’re very cool, chilled, sweet, and good.

Also Read| Jasmin Bhasin feels lucky to be around Aly Goni’s family in pandemic & talks about her chemistry with her beau

Credits :Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

You may like these
Jasmin Bhasin is missing beau Aly Goni; Shares his candid pic as she wants him to come back soon
PIC: Jasmin Bhasin ‘blooms and shines’ as she looks vibrant in a pink tracksuit; Beau Aly Goni reacts
Jasmin Bhasin gives a glimpse of her ‘pawfect’ evening as she shares a PIC with her pet
Rahul Vaidya’s upcoming song ‘Aly’ is for his favourites from Bigg Boss 14; Says ‘Made for people I love’
Aly Goni shares about his strong bond with Jasmin Bhasin; Says COVID 19 taught him the value of relationships
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share they’re too ‘lazy’ to head out; Capture their goofy side in a mushy VIDEO