Jasmin Bhasin looks surreal in a pretty pink outfit and trendy hoop earrings; Aly Goni reacts; PHOTO

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin enjoys a massive social media following. The stunner appeared in Bigg Boss 14 house and captivated everyone with her charming personality. On the reality show, fans got to witness the bond between her and fellow contestant Aly Goni. After her eviction, the actor was seen bawling his eyes out as she left the house. The duo has been keeping fans updated with their lives since the season’s finale. They are often spotted out together by paps or engage in online PDA.

Now, Jasmin took to her Instagram handle to post a beautiful picture of herself. In the selfie, she can be seen wearing minimal makeup and wearing an adorable pink coloured top. The actress has also accessorized by adding uber cool hoop earrings to her look. In the caption of the photo, she asked fans what they were up to and netizens sent their replies in the comments section. One person wrote, “Nothing just attending classes.” Meanwhile, another user said, “Nothing just love for you increasing day by day.” Aly also reacted to the gorgeous picture by liking the post.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Jasmin and Aly have been sharing nitty-gritty about their day-to-day lives on their social media handles. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actress had opened up about how lucky she felt that they decided to stay at the actor’s residence in Jammu. She also said how much she likes living with his family, adding they’re very cool, chilled, sweet, and good.

