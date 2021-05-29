Jasmin Bhasin is missing beau Aly Goni; Shares his candid pic as she wants him to come back soon

Jasmin Bhasin went on to share a beautiful post for her man Aly Goni as she misses him and it is all things love.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been among the most talked about celebs in the television industry for a while now. The couple, who were said to be best of friends, went on to confess their feelings on national television during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. Ever since then Aly and Jasmin have been busy painting the town red with their mushy romance. Needless to say, it is a delight to watch the lovebirds together and the duo also make sure to spend time together as and when possible.

This isn’t all. Aly and Jasmin’s social media game is also on point and it often leaves the fans wanting for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress has shared a beautiful post mentioning that she is missing her beau. To note, Aly is not in Mumbai these days and while Jasmin is missing his presence, she wants him to come back soon. The diva went on to share a candid pic of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor and wrote, “Can you come back soon @alygoni”.

Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin’s post for Aly Goni:

On the other hand, Aly had also shared his pics on Instagram flaunting his messy hair look and wrote about coming back to Mumbai soon. In the mirror selfies, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was seen wearing a black t-shirt with a silver chain. He captioned the image as, “Bombay ko miss kar raha hu.. chal phir aa raha hu #alygoni #sherAly”.

