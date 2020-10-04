Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla: Meet the #BiggBoss14 contestants

BB 14 has kickstarted and Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani, Eijaaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol, Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Sanu, Rahul Vaidya & Nikki Tamboli will fight it out for the trophy this year. Here's everything you need to know about the contestants.

With Bigg Boss 14 returning with immense fervour yet again this year, finally revealed who are the contestants for this season. While Gauahar Khan, & Sidharth Shukla will play the Toofani Seniors, the 14th edition of the show will have 11 fresh contestants playing the game inside the BB14 house. The grand premiere was 3.5 hours long with an elaborate introduction to every contestants and a number of twists and turns. So here's who all will enter the show.

Jasmin Bhasin:

Well, we have Jasmin Bhasin entering the house. The actress who won hearts in Naagin and was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to take on more khatras and reveal her unknown side to the audience.

Nishant Malkhani:

The actor who rose to fame with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is all set to exude his charm in the house as well. This is the first reality show he is participating in and he shared his excitement about the same on the stage with Salman Khan.

Eijaz Khan:

Childhood crush for many, Eijaz Khan is perhaps one of contestants who has kept fans hooked. The actor who stunned everyone with Kkavyanjali and was constantly in news for his personal life is a right mix of everything, arrogance, humility and entertainment.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla:

Television’s hottie Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enter the house as a couple. The combination in itself is chalk and cheese and we cannot wait to see how the two survive the storm of emotional graphs inside the house. While Rubina is a perfect bahu onscreen, Abhinav has been selectively social.

Pavitra Punia:

Hot, Sexy and confident, Pavitra Punia is all set to leave you enticed inside the house. The actress who has worked in several hit shows including Naagin and Splitsvilla is known to be confrontal and will sure hit some nerves inside the house.

Sara Gurpal:

Punjab ki Shaam, Sara Gurpal is an entertainment package in herself. She is fun, has a unique energy to her and we sure are looking forward to see her create some magic inside. Sara is obviously being compared to last season’s contestant Shehnaaz Gill but she begs to differ. She feels her individual personality will surely set her apart in the season.

Rahul Vaidya:

After winning hearts with his voice, Rahul promises to win hearts with her real personality. The singer who is usually packed with immense stage and live shows has decided to give himself and his fans an opportunity to experience reality TV and well, we are sure his fans cannot wait to see him.

Jaan Sanu:

Kumar Sahu’s son Jaan Sanu is entering the house to show the world his individuality. Very little is known about Jaan in public and this is his opportunity to make a name for himself.

Nikki Tamboli:

Nikki is a well known name in the Southern Film industry. She is here to expand her horizons and we sure are excited to see how she manages to do that inside the house.

Shehzaad Deol:

Shehzaad turned as a dapper contestant in India's Next Top Model, before becoming a participant on Ace Of Space, a show very similar to Bigg Boss. He's already prepared for the game and is in it with the desire to win it.

With the show's 14th season already kickstarted and the 11 contestants inside the house, it now needs to be seen what twists and turns the creative team has planned up their sleeves for us.

