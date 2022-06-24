Jasmin Bhasin oozes oomph in red outfit as she enjoys a pool day; PHOTO

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry, and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has proved her mettle not only with her acting prowess but also with her style statements. And while she is a delight to watch onscreen, her social media activities have also kept the audiences engaged. Jasmin is quite active on her Instagram handle and has a huge fan following owing to her glamourous pictures. The actress surely knows to make heads turn with her charming smile and cute expression and fans adore her for her realistic nature.

Today, Jasmin shared a sizzling picture on her Instagram handle and we can't take our eyes off her photo. In this picture, Jasmin looks stunning in a red high-neck classy outfit as she comes out of the swimming pool. The actress absolutely took our breath away with her intense gaze and her damp hair adds more intensity to her picture. Sharing this picture, Jasmin captioned, "You can’t swim with me". Her fans have dropped heart emoticons on her picture and can't stop admiring her power to pull off such looks.

Jasmin Bhasin's career:

Jasmin came into the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq and later starred in numerous shows, including Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. Jasmin is making her Punjabi movie debut with "Honeymoon" opposite Gippy Grewal. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut and will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's next. Reportedly, she will start shooting for this film in July.

Also, Jasmin recently collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. Her last appearance was in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

