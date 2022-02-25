Jasmin Bhasin pens a sweet birthday note for Aly Goni: You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for

It is the birthday of the handsome television actor Aly Goni. He has been part of several TV shows and was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. He had entered the house to support his good friend Jasmin Bhasin. The duo expressed their feelings for each other in the show itself. Even after coming out of the show, the couple has been going strong. On the birthday of the actor, girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin shared a picture of them with a mushy caption.

Dil Se Dil Tak actress shared a picture of herself and Aly Goni. She is seen hugging him. She shared aon heartfelt caption to wish her boyfriend on his birthday. She captioned, “This is how I want to hold you forever my shining star. You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for. My priceless reward that I’ll never give away. You make me shine, give me soo much confidence and support me in ways which are unbelievable sometimes. You filled me up with your light and positivity in life. I love you. With you by my side I feel it’s just the beginning and there sooo much to achieve and build in life.Happy birthday @alygoni”.

Jasmin Bhasin is a popular television actress. She is known for her work in shows like Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak. She has also been part of reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14. She has been working on numerous music videos in the past year.



