Jasmin Bhasin REACTS to her 'secret marriage' rumours, slams portals for spreading false news

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are the most adored loved couple of B-town. The two met on Bigg Boss 14 and expressed their feelings for each other on the Salman Khan's hosted show, and they are going strong. Their fan following increased after their cute stint in the reality show, and fans root for them ardently. Both Jasmin and Aly are quite active on social media, and they keep on sharing their pictures. Fans are eagerly waiting for them to announce their wedding.

Recently rumours were doing the rounds that Jasmin and Aly have secretly tied the knot. Many media portals shared some pictures of Jasmin dressed as a bride. However, Jasmin has finally reacted to these rumors. She took to her Instagram handle and refuted these rumours. On her Instagram story, Jasmin wrote, “To all the portals posting my pictures and writing ‘Jasmin Bhasin's Secret Wedding Pictures' Mere pyaare doston jab bhi zindagi mein shaadi karoongi dhoom dhaam se kardongi, aapko bhi invite karoongi. Chori chori nahi karoongi, Isiliye please ye sab likhna band hardo yaar. Mein sirf aur sirf kaam mein busy hoon filhaal.” (To all the portals posting my pictures and writing ‘Jasmin Bhasin's Secret Wedding Pictures', my dear friends, whenever I plan to get married, I will inform everyone and will invite the media as well. I will not hide it, so please stop writing false news. At present, I am only busy with my work).

Speaking about professional careers, Aly Goni had collaborated with his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin for a music video Tera Suit, which was a hit among their fans. Earlier, some reports suggested that Aly will make his Bollywood debut in the year 2022. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard. He was last seen in a music video titled Jodaa alongside Mouni Roy.

