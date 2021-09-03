Jasmin Bhasin remembers late Sidharth Shukla: Can’t get over the reality, he was such a lively person

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left everyone shocked. Many of his fans and friends still do not believe that the actor left for his heavenly abode. He was just 40-years-old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. The late actor has worked in many shows and also with many well-known actresses. Jasmin Bhasin is also among them. They had worked together in the show Dil Se Dil Tak. was also part of the show. Sharing her thoughts on the same, the actress said that she was not able to believe it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jasmin said, “We worked together in the show. He was such a lively person. I just can’t get over the reality. 40 is not an age to die? All I remember now is his ever-smiling happy-go-lucky face. While working together we had a good time and he was also my good friend. I am speechless. I pray for Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth’s mom and family. The loss is irreparable.”

To note, Jasmin and Aly Goni were in Ladakh for a vacation. They had returned yesterday and straight from the airport, the couple came to the actor’s residence to pay their last respects. The actress also said that as she was in Ladakh, the mobile network was poor, so she came to know about the news after reaching Mumbai.

It is worth mentioning here that Sidharth’s post mortem report is still not out. The initial reports had suggested that the actor died from a heart attack. But the hospital has reserved the post mortem report. The actor was rushed to hospital after he didn’t wake up.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill stands close to Sidharth Shukla's funeral pyre, mum Rita Shukla spotted leaving