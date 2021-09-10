Jasmin Bhasin reveals Bharti Singh's 'secret diet' that helped her lose 15kgs; You'll be amused

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin has recently shared about the massive weight loss of comedian Bharti Singh. She had shared in the stories about the special diet followed by her which led to her shedding 15kg weight. Jasmin had shared video clips on her social media in which she gave a glimpse of her food which is full of oil.

In the video, we can see Bharti Singh pouring ghee on her rice plate as she says, “Yeh maine daala ghee." Jasmin Bhasin adds on. “Ab ghee ke tadke waali daal”. Bharti further says, “Duniya keh rahi patli horahi hoon. Time dekho main kis time khana kha rahi hoon.”

Jasmin further says in the video, “Yeh hai Bharti ke patle hone ka raaz. Chaar chammach ghee, aloo ki tel se bhari huyi sabji aur tel tehelti huyi dal”

Earlier Bharti Singh had shared in an interview about her massive weight loss and how it has assisted in her medical conditions like diabetes and asthma. She shared that previously her weight was 91 kgs and now she has lost 15kgs.

She said, “Abhi saans nahi chadhti aur halka halka feel hota hai. Meri diabetes aur asthma bhi control mein aa gaye hain (Now I don't have trouble breathing and feel lighter. My diabetes and asthma are also under control). I don’t eat between 7 pm and 12 pm. I just attack food post 12 pm.”