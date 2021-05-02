Jasmin Bhasin reveals her father struggled to get a hospital bed for mother; Says ‘Disappointed & heartbroken’

Jasmin Bhasin is heartbroken due to the pandemic situation. She revealed on Twitter that her father was having difficulty finding a bed for her mother.

The second wave of Coronavirus is adversely affecting everyone in the country. People are struggling hard to get a bed in the hospitals. There is a shortage of oxygen cylinders due to which people are losing their lives. The death tolls are increasing. The pandemic situation is also affecting the celebrities who are also struggling to get a bed in the hospital. Many celebrities had tested positive recently and are recovering now. But the entertainment industry had lost some too. Recently, former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin had also shared her ordeal of how her father struggled in getting a bed for her mother.

Taking it to her official Twitter handle, the actress wrote, “Disappointed and heartbroken. Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through the same. She even questioned the healthcare system of India which has failed badly in recent times. “People are losing their loved ones, family. Who do we blame? Has our system failed?” she tweeted.

It is worth mentioning here that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, have also been tested positive for COVID 19.

Take a look at her tweets here:

Disappointed and heartbroken.Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same . — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) May 1, 2021

People are losing their loved ones, family . Who do we blame? Has our system failed? — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) May 1, 2021

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's new song tilted Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega has released recently on the work front. In the song, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are seen as husband and wife. The video starts with their wedding night where the actor comes home drunk and pushes his wife away. He does not love his wife and cheats on her. Jasmin, who is a heartbroken wife, exposes her husband in front of everyone and leaves him. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra.

