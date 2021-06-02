Jasmin Bhasin reveals the release date of her upcoming new music video with singer Gurnazar; Shares PHOTO

Jasmin Bhasin will surprise her fans with another music video. The song will be sung by Punjabi singer Gurnazar Chattha.

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin is all set for her another music video. She had already announced her collaboration with Gurnazar Chattha and also shared pictures. However, she has recently shared a new still from the untitled song and also revealed the release date. It will be releasing on June 14. The actress also mentioned that the song is her birthday surprise to her fans. The actress celebrates her birthday on June 28.

Sharing the picture from her upcoming song on Instagram, she wrote, "We are coming to make you fall in love again on 14th June. Super excited!! @gurnazar_chattha @aseeskaurmusic @whitehillmusic @gurinderrbawa #savethedate #birthdaymonthsurprises (sic)." In the picture, she is seen wearing a yellow kurta with a red dupatta. She has opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair in a ponytail style. Singer Gurnazar is also seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants. The song is filmed on a village farm.

Singer also shared a new picture from the song on his Instagram and captioned it as "14th June Note Kar Lijiye. Ye Gaana Aap Sab K Chehre Par Aise Hi Smile Layega (Note down the date June 14. This song will bring a smile to your faces) (sic)."

Earlier, Aly Goni and Jasmin were seen in a music video Tera Suit sung by Tony Kakkar. The song shows a set-up of a prison where the actress is playing the role of a jailor and romancing Aly. To note, the actress has just recovered from COVID 19.

Also Read: PIC: Jasmin Bhasin ‘blooms and shines’ as she looks vibrant in a pink tracksuit; Beau Aly Goni reacts

Credits :Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Share your comment ×