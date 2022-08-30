Jasmin Bhasin reveals seeking medical help after facing online negativity and death threats post Bigg Boss

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry, and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress came into the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq and later starred in numerous shows. Jasmin has proved her mettle not only with her acting prowess but also with her style statements. The actress gained more recognition and popularity post her stint in Bigg Boss 14. However, Jasmin recently opened up about facing rape and death threats after she came out of the reality show.

In a recent interview with a news channel, Jasmin said, "Leave alone trolling, people hurled such toxic abuses at me when I left the 'Bigg Boss' house. I received death and rape threats. And for what? Just because I did a show and they didn’t like me in it?". During that period, Jasmin found solace in family and friends but had to take professional help. The actress further added, "What I faced was very serious. All of that affected me mentally at some point. But I got over it with medical help and my friends and family who love me". The diva summed it up by saying that she is not affected by trolls anymore and focuses on the love she has been receiving because of her work.

Speaking of her personal life, Jasmin and Aly Goni fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss 14. Ever since they made their relationship public, the duo never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Jasmin Bhasin's career:

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. She is making her debut in the Punjabi industry with movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin has also signed her Bollywood film that is penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who will be making his directorial debut with the film.

Also, Jasmin collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. Her last appearance was in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

