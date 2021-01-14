Jasmin Bhasin’s father WANTS her to focus on career & refrains from commenting on her relation with Aly Goni

In a recent interview, Jasmin Bhasin’s father Surpal Singh has spilled the beans on her relationship with Aly Goni. Read on further to know what he has to say.

Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni has been the talk of the town. Post getting eliminated from the reality show, the popular television actress has been quite vocal about her feelings for Aly and admitted falling in love with him. Not just this, in an interview with ETimes, Jasmin also said she does not mind getting married to her best friend and will make him meet her parents once he comes out of BB house.

During the family week task, we saw Jasmin’s parents were not happy about her relationship with Aly as they asked her to concentrate on her game only. Later, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress cleared the air about it and said her parents were completely misunderstood. Now, in a recent interview with The Times of India, Jasmin’s father Surpal Singh has opened up about his daughter’s relationship with Aly Goni. He said, “We know they are friends. But I won’t comment on it further.”

Further, when asked about the actress’ eviction, he said Jasmin will get a lot more good opportunities and this is the time for her to focus on her career.

Earlier while talking about her wedding plans, the Tashan-e-Ishq star had told ETimes, "I have fallen in love and it’s a beautiful feeling. I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost the. Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi, I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me.”

