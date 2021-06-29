Jasmin Bhasin’s floral beachwear offers the perfect tropical vibe; Take a look

Actress Jasmin Bhasin is creating beachwear trends with her amazing floral 3 piece dress and dewy makeup look.

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry and has a huge social media presence. The actress is highly popular for her innocent looks and lively nature. She is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of herself. The actress recently went to Goa with the love of her life, Aly Goni, for celebrating her birthday. She shared a new video in beachwear and she is looking like an exotic diva.

The Tashan-e-Ishq fame actress has shared a gorgeous picture of herself on social media. She is wearing floral beachwear in shades of pink and white. She has worn a three-piece dress with a crop top, a pleated skirt, and a long shrug. The actress has accessorized her looks with hoop shell earrings and dewy makeup. She looks adorable dancing around in the dress.

See video here- Click

Jasmin Bhasin ringed in her 31st birthday yesterday, which she celebrated with her boyfriend Aly Goni in Goa. The couple shared numerous pictures from the day. Aly Goni shared a video of their Bigg Boss 14 journey as they had fallen in love with the show. He wrote in the caption, “I m posting this video because this show was special we were together 24/7 and we realised so many things .. Thank u for always being on my side Happy Birthday Meri Jaan @jasminbhasin2806.” He also shared pictures of them from the trip and penned an emotional note, “Sometimes I look at u and I wonder how I got to be so damn luckyyy I don’t have words to describe what all u have done for me.. I just want to say thank u and I promise to be by ur side always, no matter what Best friend for life god blesss u and stay happy always love u so much happy birthday”.

Credits :Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

