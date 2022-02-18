Jasmin Bhasin’s new home has a splash of colors with subtle rustic touch; PICS

Jasmin Bhasin came to the limelight with the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She has also been part of numerous TV shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and others. She has also been part of the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, in which she was the second runner-up. The actress has also worked in movies like Vaanam, Veta, Ladies & Gentlemen, Jil Jung Juk, and will also feature in an upcoming Punjabi movie. The actress is presently dating her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Aly Goni, and they have also featured together in music videos.

The actress had bought a new home a few months back, and here is a look into her enigmatic home.

Living area-

There is a spacious living room with a huge grey couch and a blue velvet couch. There is a wooden cabinet, and a huge TV is kept on it. The wall is painted white with rustic bricks designed on them. The floor has a mosaic of black and white marble. There is one wall with woodwork and some decorations on the side. There is a mirror on the sidewall and some painting above the couch.

Dining-

The dining area comprises a rustic design table and chairs. They are painted yellow and the tabletop is made of wood. There are some paintings of bikes on the wall. There is a huge wooden cabinet on the side.

Balcony-

There is a simple balcony with white railings and brown flooring. There is a white chair and some plants with white potters.

Kitchen-

The house comprises a simple kitchen, with white small marble for the walls and wide white marble flooring. The cooktop is made of granite.

Washroom- https://www.instagram.com/p/CR3vraEhmfm/

The washroom also has a rustic appeal with white accessories and woodwork. The walls are painted grey for a stylish look.

Bedroom-

There is a light brown wooden bed, with a similar color headrest. The side tables are also light brown in color. There are some quirky paintings in bright colors on the walls.