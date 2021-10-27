Jasmin Bhasin says she's fine with women flirting with Aly Goni; Fans call latter ‘luckiest man’

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been winning hearts with their adorable chemistry. The couple is loved by fans and have a massive following on social media. The duo is often seen going on trips together. Recently, Jasmin Bhasin revealed her thoughts on girls flirting with her beau, Aly Goni.

On the show Ladies vs Gentlemen, choreographer Terence Lewis asked the Bigg Boss 13 fame if girls are more jealous than men. To which Jasmin replied, “See, I don't feel jealous. I feel nice that ‘Wow, he is so desirable, he is making heads turn. I am so lucky to have him.’” Then, Terence added a condition to the scenario and asked Jasmin if she would feel jealous seeing women flirting with her man. “What if a girl is flirting as well,” asked the India Best Dancer judge. Jasmin confidently replied to him, “I am okay with it. My man knows his limits. He won't cross them so I am not jealous.”

The fans of the couple are highly impressed with Jasmin’s answer, and they called Aly the ‘luckiest man’. One fan wrote, “Aly you are the luckiest man. She trusts you much. She is so humble”, while another commented, “She is so sweet and mature. Give him all freedom and support. Proud of my girl #JasminBhasin #Jasminians."

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin realised their love for each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. Earlier, the two maintained that they are ‘best friends’. After coming out of the Salman Khan hosted reality show, they were often papped together and have also featured together in hit music videos - Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and 2 Phone.



