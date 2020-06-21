  1. Home
  2. tv

Jasmin Bhasin says yoga helps her keep her mind cool and stable

Actress Jasmin Bhasin says yoga teaches self-realisation and that it gives her awareness about her body.
11729 reads Mumbai
Jasmin Bhasin says yoga helps her keep her mind cool and stableJasmin Bhasin says yoga helps her keep her mind cool and stable
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Speaking on the occasion of International Yoga Day, which is celebrated on June 21, she said: "I think yoga gives me awareness not just about my body from the outside but also about my internal organs. I feel it's very important because it teaches you self-realisation of your body. And breathing into all the organs and body parts is also very important to keep it healthy. It draws your attention towards your body and its abilities so that you can strengthen your mind too and not just your body."

The "Tashn-e-Ishq" star revealed that she practices yoga three days a week.

"It has changed my life. I sleep better, I eat better, it has changed my whole outlook. Breathing techniques in yoga help me keep my mind cool and stable," said Jasmin.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My first home workout video, hope it gives you all the motivation that you need

A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806) on

"I think everyone must practice yoga, especially during this time of COVID-19 pandemic to decrease stress and anxiety. It not only helps our physical health but also helps in maintaining a good mental health. Also, if you are suffering from some pain, it reduces it by releasing muscle tension. It improves the quality of life and you can actually feel the difference in yourself," said the "Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel" actress.

Also Read Jasmin Bhasin shares a home workout video and Aly Goni's comment is what we all feel right now; WATCH

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement