Jasmin Bhasin, Shaheer Sheikh collaborate for a romantic music video 'Iss Baarish Mein'; Poster OUT

Jasmin Bhasin is among the most popular names in the television industry and has been part of numerous TV shows. She came into the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq. Her other shows include Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. The actress enjoys a huge fan base for her adorable looks and her impressive acting. Jasmin is quite active on her social media handle and often shares glamourous pictures. Now, the actress has joined hands with popular television star Shaheer Sheikh for a music video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jasmin shared a poster along with Shaheer Sheikh from their upcoming music video titled 'Iss Baarish Mein'. In this poster, Shaheer and Jasmin are all smiles as they pose close to each other under the umbrella. Sharing this video of the poster, Jasmin writes, "Iss Baarish Mein, Sirf Pyar Barsega Releasing on 14th June, on Saregama Music YouTube Channel". Fans are going gaga over their collaboration and are excited for the release of the song.

About Iss Baarish Mein:

Jasmin Bhasin and Shaheer Sheikh's song 'Iss Baarish Mein' is sung by Yasser Desai and Neeti Mohan. The song is all set to release on 14th June on Saregama Music YouTube Channel.

Shaheer Sheikh's career:

Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab. He is also known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharat, and others. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been a huge hit among the audience.

