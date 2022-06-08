Jasmin Bhasin shares a delightful video with her furry baby & sends kisses to fans; Watch

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most beautiful and highly popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress is loved by fans for her cute expressions and delightful smile. She instantly came to the limelight with her first TV show Tashan-e-Ishq. The actress has also worked in other TV shows including Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where the audience got to see her real personality and she was loved for her chemistry with Aly Goni. The actress is quite popular on social media and loves to share funny videos on her handle.

The actress recently shared an adorable video with her adorable pet dog. She is seen playing with her dog and giving her kisses. She looked very cute in a black t-shirt dress as she is seen seated at home and spending leisure time with her pet. Jasmin captioned, “Blessing your feed with kissies.”

Jasmin has recently completed the filming of the comedy-drama ‘Honeymoon’ and now she is all set to make her entry into Bollywood with the movie. She will start shooting the film at the end of July. As per the latest reports, the actress will be seen in another movie very soon. It is a Bollywood movie penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. While details of her role are unknown for now, Jasmin will play an interesting role that promises to take her fans by surprise. The actress is extremely excited to start work on the film and has already started prepping for her role.

