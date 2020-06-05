Jasmin Bhasin shares a happy photo with Alice In Wonderland reference and we can totally relate

Jasmin Bhasin's new post on social media has definitely got our attention and for all the right reasons. Check out the post right here.

Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin is back to shelling out major fashion goals on social media with some of the most stunning clicks. The lockdown has definitely lead to everyone sharing a little more than they share regularly as there is little to do. None the less, Jasmin has sure been going down the memory lane with her throwback photos and on other days, she has some positivity to spread.

But her recent post sure makes us all wonder just how relatable it is since the lockdown has been getting to all of us after all this while. We have spent weeks inside our homes, confined to nearby spaces due to the Coronavirus outbreak and there is entertainment we find in the slightest of things, for we cannot go on with our regular lives any time soon, as has been said on multiple occasions.

Jasmin shared a photo which looks like from her time on the sets and she posed in a pretty red summer dress while her hair is rustling through in the air along with the wind. She has makeup on and looks as stunning and elegant as ever. She captioned the post saying,"As lost as Alice As mad as the Hatter #quarantinefeelings" and we cannot help but relate to her because we are all little lost here.

On the work front, there have been constant reports about Jasmin being a part of Bigg Boss 14, however, the actress went on to say in a chat that she does not think she is cut out for the show and that there is a lot of manipulating and using tactics that goes into the show, which is not something she can do. The actress also spoke about her plans to go the Bollywood way, and said that she has gotten a lot on the small screens and she is happy being where she is.

Jasmin was last seen in Naagin 4, however, things did not quite work for her as she did not have any clarity about the future of her character and so, she chose to walk away instead of waiting around to hear on things. Fans have been waiting for the actress to get to her next project, which we are sure would be an interesting watch after all.

