Jasmin Bhasin shares a home workout video and Aly Goni's comment is what we all feel right now; WATCH

Jasmin Bhasin has shared a video in the name of home workout, but what is it really? Well, check it out right here.

Jasmin Bhasin has been quite active on social media and while this lockdown period has given us all a chance to spend more time with ourselves, Jasmin has also been indulging in some me time and her latest video is quite the proof. Jasmin keeps indulging in throwbacks and some fresh photos from the time at home regularly but today's post is all about her time at home pulling off different kind of workout.

During one of her interviews, Jasmin went on to say how she is not someone who can workout at home because it needs quite the amount of discipline, however, she did say she has been doing intermittent fasting to keep up. Since this is something that she told recently, her new video took us by surprise, the caption to be precise. However, it looks like she totally bluffed us into believing that it is a workout video.

While she starts off with a quick warm-up and is wearing athleisure wear, she just does it to trick us into believing that she is working out and it is a video about fitness. What she eventually does is take her blanket and goes off to sleep because that is what her kind of workout seems to be. In fact, her Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant Aly Goni and Tashn-E-Ishq co-star Zain Imam also dropped comments on the video and they have our attention just as much.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's video and Aly Goni's comment here:

