Jasmin Bhasin shares a mushy PHOTO with her moon Aly Goni; See here

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are the most adorable couples in the telly world. They had expressed their feeling for each other in Bigg Boss' house and since then going strong. The couple has a strong fan following. Their pictures don’t take time in going viral. Recently, both along with their friends have returned from their vacation in Ladakh. The couple had shared a lot of pictures from the beautiful destination. Their Instagram feed is filled with lovely moments. Today, the actress has shared a romantic picture on her social media handle.

Jasmin has captioned it as ‘Under the stars, with my moon’. In the photo, the couple is standing under the sky full of stars. The actress is wearing a silver colour overcoat and a woolen cap. Aly is spotted wearing a yellow colour hoodie with a cap. They are looking cute together. As soon as she posted the picture fans dropped the comment. One of the fans wrote, “Seeing the Stars above My Moon.” Another user wrote, “God bless you both.”

Aly also commented. He shared an emoji. The couple was recently papped after getting their second vaccination. She was wearing a multicolor collared top and trousers. Her hair was tied up and she had worn sunglasses. Aly Goni donned a casual look with a green t-shirt and grey joggers.

On the work front, Jasmin and Aly were seen in music videos. Their first song was Tera Suit by Tony Kakkar. In April, the couple featured in a track called Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and their last music video was 2 Phone which is crooned by Neha Kakkar.

