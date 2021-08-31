Jasmin Bhasin shares a PHOTO from her Ladakh vacation as she enjoys being in the mountains

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most adorable couples in the telly world. They always give their fans relationship goals. Their Instagram feed is filled with beautiful love moments and this couple also never shy away from showing it in public. Currently, they are vacationing in Ladakh and are having the best time of their life. Both are constantly sharing pictures and videos from their holiday. Today, the actress shared a beautiful photo of her posing amid the mountains.

Jasmin shared the picture on her Instagram stories. She is spotted wearing a black colour outfit. She is looking beautiful with minimalistic makeup and left her hair open. The actress is looking very happy in the photo. The pair is joined by a few friends, including Aly's co-star Krishna Mukherjee from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Earlier in the day, she had shared a video where she was seen grooving on the song ‘Kithe Chaliye’ with her beau. Both are looking very cute together.

One of the fans wrote, “Jaslyianss ki kal raat se abhi tak pawryy horhi haiiI hum sabbb pagal ho jayenge khushi se.” Another wrote, “Thank u Jas for this beautiful view u know what I mean.”

Take a look at the photo here:

Sharing a few photos, Jasmin had written on Instagram, “Sukoon!!! #nofilter #lehladakh.” Aly also gave a sneak peek into the first day of his vacation on social media. He posted a few pictures of himself with a dog and wrote, “Meet Julie. Julie I love you.”

