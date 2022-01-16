Jasmin Bhasin shares SELFIE with her 'favourite' person Aly Goni; Check here

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are the most loved couples in Telly world. They have a huge fan following and are popularly known as Jaslay. Well, the couple has been going strong after coming out of Bigg Boss 14. Both had expressed their feeling for each other at the show. Today, Jasmin has shared an adorable picture with beau Aly on her Instagram stories and it looks like they are traveling. The actress also shared another picture mentioning Chandigarh. It’s not known why the couple is in Chandigarh.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “With my favourite person’. She is seen wearing a blue colour sweatshirt and Aly is wearing black. Both are posing with a smile for a selfie. Jasmin had recently announced her Punjabi film with Gippy Grewal. The film is titled Honeymoon and it is a joint production by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja, and Vicky Bahri. She also shared a picture posing with Gippy as they hold the clapboard and pose for the camera.

The next picture is of the entire team posing together. The actress wrote, “A new journey begins!! #Honeymoon starring @gippygrewal & me is the ultimate Punjabi comedy-drama coming soon to tickle your funny bones. Directed By @amarpreetchhabra. Filming begins today.”

Take a look at the picture here:

Reportedly, Honeymoon revolves around the story of the just married couple- Deep & Sukh who want to go on their Honeymoon.

