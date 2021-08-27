Jasmin Bhasin shares serene PHOTOS from Ladakh vacation; Calls it ‘Sukoon’

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. The actors confessed their love inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. They have been vocal about personal life. Even on their social handles, they share a lot of pictures that speak about their chemistry. The couple is currently in Ladakh with other friends. They have been sharing a lot of photos from the serene location. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos.

She called them, "Sukoon!!! #nofilter #lehladakh" In the photos, she is seen sitting on a hilltop and enjoying the beautiful location. She is wearing denim and a sweatshirt. The actress did not apply any makeup and is flaunting her flawless skin. Jasmin is all smiling when posing for the camera. On the other hand, Aly Goni shared videos on his Instagram stories. In one of the videos, he is seen taking a bike ride whereas Jasmin can be seen seated in the car.

The Yeh Hai Mohabaatein actress Krishna Mukherjee has also joined them and is sharing a lot of pictures from the vacation on her official Instagram handle.

On the work front, Jasmin and Aly were seen in music videos. After coming out of Bigg Boss 14, their first song was Tera Suit by Tony Kakkar. In April, the couple featured in a track called Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and their last music video was 2 Phone which is crooned by Neha Kakkar.

