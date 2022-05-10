Jasmin Bhasin shares a stunning photo in black outfit; Beau Aly Goni comments

Jasmin Bhasin is among the most popular names in the television industry and has been part of numerous TV shows. She came into the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq. Her other shows include Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. The actress enjoys a huge fan base for her adorable looks and her impressive acting. Jasmin is quite active on her social media handle and often shares glamourous pictures.

Today, Jasmin took to her social media handle and dropped a stunning picture of herself in a black outfit. In the caption of this picture, Jasmin wrote, "Arrive unknown. Leave unforgettable". It was flooded with comments within minutes. Fans couldn’t stop gushing about her beauty. Her friends from the industry including Pavvitra Punia, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Mahhi Vij, also dropped their comments. Aly Goni also commented on his ladylove's picture.

On the personal front, Jasmin and Aly Goni took the internet by storm with their romance in the reality show Bigg Boss. They are the most adored loved couple of B-town. Their fan following increased after their cute stint in the reality show, and fans root for them ardently. Jasmin and Aly had collaborated for a music video Tera Suit, which was a hit among their fans.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in the music video Yaaron Sab Dua Karo alongside Aparshakti Khurana. She has also been part of reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14.

