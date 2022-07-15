Jasmin Bhasin shines bright in a yellow bodycon outfit as she grooves on the streets of Spain

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry, and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress came into the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq and later starred in numerous shows. Jasmin has proved her mettle not only with her acting prowess but also with her style statements. At present, this diva is spending quality time with her beau Aly Goni and the duo has been shelling out major couple goals as they are traveling to exotic locations.

Jasmin's Instagram posts:

Jasmin Bhasin has been enjoying her time as she travels to different places with her beau Aly Goni. At present, this duo is in Ibiza, Spain, and has been visiting several tourist spots. The actress has been giving a digital tour to her followers and has been uploading amazing pictures and videos. Today, Jasmin dropped a video while dancing on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Hello from Ibiza !!".

Soon after this, Jasmin shared another photo of her in a pretty yellow bodycon dress. Here, Jasmin can be seen pairing her outfit with sneakers and classy sunglasses. She styled her hair into a high pony and added a sling bag to her outfit to complete her look. She can be seen sipping her drink with one hand and holding a shopping bag in the other hand. Sharing this snap, Jasmin captioned, "Lime n lemony Jasmin".

Jasmin Bhasin's career:

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. Jasmin is making her Punjabi movie debut with "Honeymoon" opposite Gippy Grewal. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut and will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's next. Reportedly, she will start shooting for this film in July.

Also, Jasmin recently collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. Her last appearance was in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

