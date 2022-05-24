Jasmin Bhasin slays in a chic white outfit as she gets clicked at the airport; PHOTOS

Actress Jasmin Bhasin is among the most popular names in the television industry and has been a part of numerous TV shows. She came to the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq, where she played the role of Twinkle Taneja. Apart from this, she also starred in various shows including Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. The actress enjoys a huge fan base for her adorable looks and her impressive acting.

Jasmin is quite active on her social media handle and often shares her glamorous pictures. Today, the Tashan-e-Ishq actress was spotted at the airport and she was kind enough to pose for the paparazzi. The Bigg Boss 14 actress opted for a comfy and casual white top and paired it with a white skirt. She teamed up her look with black sunglasses and white sneakers. Her hair was tied up and accessorized her outfit with a bracelet and hoop earrings.

On the personal front, Jasmin Bhasin is dating actor Aly Goni and they are among the most popular couples on social media. They entered Bigg Boss as good friends and fell in love inside the house. The couple is quite vocal about their love and they are often seen posting pictures and videos with one another. Aly and Jasmin also collaborated for a music video Tera Suit, which was a hit among their fans. The actress will soon make her Punjabi movie debut with the film ‘Honeymoon’. The male lead of this movie is Gippy Grewal.

