Jasmin Bhasin spends a fun evening with Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Punit Pathak amid Coronavirus

Here's how Jasmin Bhasin is spending her time in quarantine amid the Coronavirus outbreak with her pals. Take a look.

The Coronavirus pandemic has made everyone's topsy-turvy. The deadly virus has taken the center podium, leaving everyone in distress. Lives of all humans and their daily activities are affected, and our beloved TV stars are no exception. The Government has advised people to practice social distancing to prevent the virus from spreading, as it is contagious. To cope up with this, Telly town celebs have devised different ways to keep themselves busy while in quarantine. While some are learning new skills, others are just merely killing time. And Jasmin Bhasin falls in the latter category.

The beautiful actress recently took to her Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of how she's passing time amid the Coronavirus crisis. Well, Jasmin is not alone in trying to escape the quarantine boredom, but her pals Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Punit Pathak are helping her too. The group was seen spending a fun and relaxing evening together to get through the house arrest. Jasmin shared videos of their 'Quarantine Chill' time, wherein everyone is seen in their casual best listening to music and watching some show. They all are seen chilling and relaxing, and it looks like a much-needed break from their hectic schedule.

Take a look at the video here:

What added to charm to the entire video was Jasmin's bright smile. The Naagin 4 actress looked too cute in the pink tee flashing her wide smile. What are your thoughts on the same? How are you managing to get away with the self-isolation situation? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

