Jasmin Bhasin spotted at airport as she surprises her love Aly Goni with a cup of coffee for him; PHOTOS

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni offer summer-style vibes with their cool and fashionable outfits, as they were papped outside the airport.

The most famous and adorable real-life TV couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been the audience's favorite since Bigg Boss 14. They entered the house as friends to support each other but later fell in love. The couple came to the limelight with their adorable chemistry and romance in the reality show. Even after coming out of the house, their relationship has remained intact. The couple is very open about their relationship and loves to share pictures. The lovey-dovey couple was recently spotted at the airport by the paps.

As per the recent pap pics, Jasmin Bhasin was spotted at the airport, as she had come to receive Aly Goni. She was seen with a cup of coffee which she brought for him at the airport. Jasmin looked stunning in a black top and black tights, which she paired with white shoes and black sunglasses. Aly Goni has donned a white graphic print t-shirt with knee rip blue denim. He has accessorized the look with a cap, black sunglasses, and sports shoes.

See photos-

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were good friends for some time before entering the relationship. The couple has worked together on a few music videos and they were a huge success. The names of the music videos are Tera Suit and Tu Bhi Sataya Jaega. They were also diagnosed with COVID 19, a few days back and Jasmin had stayed with Aly in his hometown during the recovery phase.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

