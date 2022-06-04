Jasmin Bhasin to start shooting for her debut Bollywood film written by Mahesh Bhatt in July

Jasmin Bhasin is regarded among the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress came to the limelight with the show Tashan-e-Ishq, as Twinkle Taneja. She has also worked in other TV shows including Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Bigg Boss 14, and others. She recently made headlines for her film debut with the movie Honeymoon and now as per the latest reports, the actress will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming movie.

After making headlines with the Diwali release ‘Honeymoon’, in which she is starring opposite Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin has signed her next film. It a Bollywood movie penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera.

Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who will be making his directorial debut with the film.

Jasmin has recently completed the filming of the comedy-drama ‘Honeymoon’ and now she is all set to make her entry in Bollywood with the movie. She will start shooting the film at the end of July.

While details are unknown at this juncture, Jasmin will play an interesting role that promises to take her fans by surprise. The actress is extremely excited to start work on the film and has already started prepping for her role.

As per reports by the Pinkvilla team, the Jasmin Bhasin and Shivin Narang will be coming together for a music video. The duo surprised their fans by sharing a video of the shooting for a music video. This is the first time the duo will be sharing the screen together, and their fans are already very excited about the upcoming project.

