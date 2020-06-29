Jasmin Bhasin strikes a candid pose as she enjoys a view of the outside world; See PHOTO

Jasmin Bhasin who was last seen in Naagin 4 is frequently active on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

Jasmin Bhasin has showcased her acting prowess in every TV show she has appeared in till date. The talented actress is known not only for her stellar performances but also because of her utter beauty and impeccable fashion choices. Some of the most popular shows in which she has appeared include Dil Se Dil Tak, Tashan-E-Ishq, and the latest being Naagin 4. Apart from that, Jasmin also enjoys a massive fan following on social media for all the obvious reasons.

As we speak of this, she has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is hard to miss. The actress is seen sitting nearby a window and enjoying the view of the outside world while striking a candid pose for the camera. Jasmin looks amazing as she is seen wearing a floral thigh-high slit maxi dress teamed up with a pair of matching brown boots. The gorgeous diva also lets down her lustrous hair as usual.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin’s latest picture below:

On the work front, as has been mentioned above, Jasmin was last seen in the supernatural show Naagin 4 that has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. The actress played the role of Nayantara in the show which also featured Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. However, Jasmin suddenly exited the show midway that disappointed many of her fans. And now, the show itself is nearing its season finale and will soon be replaced with Naagin 5.

