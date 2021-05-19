Jasmin Bhasin stuns in a backless top as she desires for a tropical vacation; SEE PHOTO

Jasmin Bhasin recently shared a beachwear picture of herself on social media as she says she misses going to beaches.

Actress Jasmin Bhasin became popular from the show Tashan-e-Ishq on TV screen. She has been a part of numerous other TV shows before she became part of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She was immensely loved in the show for her sweet chemistry with co-contestant Aly Goni. The duo started dating after coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actress is immensely popular for her stunning looks and her fashion sense. She can easily pull off Western wear as well as Indian wear. Jasmin has recently raised the temperature with her sizzling backless attire.

The star recently sported a white backless top and skirt. Jasmin is offering beach vibes with green wallpaper background. The actress has kept her hair open and in light curls. The actress shared that she is missing beaches and vacations as she wrote in the caption, “Long time no sea #cravingtropicalvacation.”

The Naagin actress has been part of numerous music videos with her boyfriend Aly Goni, including Tera Suit and Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. Jasmin loves to spend time with the family of her boyfriend, and they often visit his family at his parental home. The actress started her TV career with the show Tashan-e-Ishq, and worked on other shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and others.

Credits :Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

