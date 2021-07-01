Jasmin Bhasin thanks fans for wishes on her birthday; Says ‘Your love is my strength’

Jasmin Bhasin celebrated her birthday on June 28. Wishes were pouring from all the corners for the actress. She celebrated her birthday in Goa.

Actress Jasmin Bhasin recently celebrated her birthday in Goa. Her beau Aly Goni along with others had also joined her in this quick getaway. The actress was also trending on her birthday on social media. Fans and celebrities took to their social media handles and wished the pretty actress. However, the actress didn’t get a chance to thank her fans but shared a video along with a 'thank you' note. To note, she enjoys a massive fan following on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Thank you soo much guys for your endless wishes, cakes and non stop Twitter trends. I could never thank you enough for your unconditional love , your sleepless nights ,love and motivation. Your love is my strength. Stay with me forever. Loads of love and really grateful to you guys for making my each and everyday special.” In the video, she is seen dressed in a peach colour dress and playing with balloons. Happy Birthday is written on the wall.

One of the fans wrote, “We love you Jasmin always love and support you”. Another fan also proposed to her for marriage.

Recently, the actress and Aly Goni were spotted at the airport after they returned from Goa. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor looked handsome in a white t-shirt and denim. On the other hand, Jasmin opted for a comfy look as she wore a white t-shirt with icy blue coloured ripped denim.

