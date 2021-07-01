  1. Home
  2. tv

Jasmin Bhasin thanks fans for wishes on her birthday; Says ‘Your love is my strength’

Jasmin Bhasin celebrated her birthday on June 28. Wishes were pouring from all the corners for the actress. She celebrated her birthday in Goa.
4924 reads Mumbai
Aly Goni,Jasmin Bhasin Jasmin Bhasin thanks fans for wishes on her birthday; Says ‘Your love is my strength’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Jasmin Bhasin recently celebrated her birthday in Goa. Her beau Aly Goni along with others had also joined her in this quick getaway. The actress was also trending on her birthday on social media. Fans and celebrities took to their social media handles and wished the pretty actress. However, the actress didn’t get a chance to thank her fans but shared a video along with a 'thank you' note. To note, she enjoys a massive fan following on the photo-sharing app Instagram. 

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Thank you soo much guys for your endless wishes, cakes and non stop Twitter trends. I could never thank you enough for your unconditional love , your sleepless nights ,love and motivation. Your love is my strength. Stay with me forever. Loads of love and really grateful to you guys for making my each and everyday special.” In the video, she is seen dressed in a peach colour dress and playing with balloons. Happy Birthday is written on the wall. 

One of the fans wrote, “We love you Jasmin always love and support you”. Another fan also proposed to her for marriage.

Click here to view the video:

Recently, the actress and Aly Goni were spotted at the airport after they returned from Goa. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor looked handsome in a white t-shirt and denim. On the other hand, Jasmin opted for a comfy look as she wore a white t-shirt with icy blue coloured ripped denim.

Also Read: 

Credits :Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

You may like these
PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin is thankful of Aly Goni’s family for THIS reason; here's why
PICS: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin keep it casual and sporty as they return to Mumbai post their Goa vacation
PHOTOS: Aly Goni pampers his lady love and birthday girl Jasmin Bhasin in Goa
Happy Birthday Jasmin Bhasin: 5 times Aly Goni & actress gave us couple goals
PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni twin in black at airport as they head to Goa to celebrate former's birthday
PHOTO: Jasmin Bhasin stuns in a satin green top while posing on her balcony; Beau Aly Goni reacts