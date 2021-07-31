Jasmin Bhasin trolled for ‘disrespecting’ Sidharth Shukla; Actress gives her clarification

A few weeks after their wedding, Rahul Vaidya and wife Disha Parmar were seen on a double date with the former’s Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants and close friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Aly took to his Instagram space to share a video of the four of them eating out at a restaurant. They seemed to be having a good time, and enjoying lavish meals, as Disha and Jasmin conversed with each other. But what caught netizens’ and fans’ interest was their alleged discussion on former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and winner Sidharth Shukla.

According to fans, Jasmin and Disha were gossiping about Sidharth. Although the audio was unclear, according to users, Disha can be heard saying, “Sidharth har season mein aaega kya (Will Siddharth come on every season)?" To this, Jasmin seemingly replied “Jab tak Manisha rahegi (As long as Manisha is there)." Soon Jasmin was trolled mercilessly by Sidharth’s loyal fans on social media. They could not stand Jasmin ‘disrespecting’ him. Jasmin and Sidharth had worked together in the television show Dil Se Dil Tak.

The actress reacted by sharing her clarification on Twitter. She wrote, “Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill @sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear costar.”

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's tweet:

Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill @sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear costar . — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) July 30, 2021

Rahul and Disha got hitched on 16th July at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai. Friends Aly and Jasmin were present at their wedding ceremony. On the work front, Aly and Jasmin recently featured in a music video, “2 Phone,” sung by Neha Kakkar.

