Jasmin Bhasin is an ‘unbothered’ boss lady in white pantsuit; Fans call her 'Hot'

Jasmin Bhasin treats her fans with another beautiful picture. She is looking stylish and her fans are also drooling over the picture.

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin has made a name for herself in the TV industry. After the reality show Bigg Boss 14, she has worked on many music videos. Her chemistry with beau Aly Goni also hogged the limelight during the reality show. Apart from this, the actress is also a fashionista and loves to dress up in chic attires. She also loves ethnic attires and her Instagram stands proof of that. But recently, she left her fans in awe after she channeled her inner boss lady in a white pantsuit.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “It bothers them that I’m unbothered.” In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a white blazer and matching high-waist cut-out pants, teamed with a strappy, sheer bodysuit in black. She has pulled her hair back and opted for red colour lipstick. The actress completed her look with subtle makeup and wait, you just can't miss her blue nails. Her pictures left fans jaw-dropped and they showered a lot of love on it.

One of the fans wrote, “Omg....! You are looking soooo Damn Hottt.” Celebrity comedian Bharti also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Recently, Jasmin had shared pictures in a white shirt. Aly Goni had also commented on the picture. She is known for her role of Twinkle Taneja Sarna in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. She played the role of Nayantara in the fourth season of Naagin.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin is looking like a summer dream in white shirt; Beau Aly Goni reacts

Credits :Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Share your comment ×