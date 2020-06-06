Jasmin Bhasin wants the good old vacation days back, Aly Goni can't help but say 'Chalo' with crying emoticons

Jasmin Bhasin is back with yet another photo from her vacation and Aly Goni's reaction to it is all of us to our BFF. Check out the photo and comment here.

Jasmin Bhasin keeps sharing all these photos and videos from her vacations and we can never get enough of them. None the less, they seemed to have gone on pause for a while as she was sharing her photos, which indeed looked just as stunning. However, it looks like she is back at missing her travel days and so, she decided to share a throwback photo with one of her best friends and demanded to get back those days with such trips.

She went on to write, 'Need these days back and more of such trips.' Well, if anything, we all want to head back to trips and time spent before the lockdown days for most of us are bored and want to get back to work during our normal lives. While we related to it, someone else who also wishes to do the same thing is Aly Goni. Aly went on to drop a comment on the post and wrote 'Chalo' along with the crying emojis, indicating just how sad he is too.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's post and Aly Goni's comment here:

Aly and Jasmin were a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and during their time together, they were rumoured to be dating. None the less, both of them have clarified the same and revealed how they are just good friends. However, time and again, as they both drop comments on each other's posts or share photos with each other, it draws the attention of fans in the same direction.

Meanwhile, Jasmin has been rumoured to have linkups on multiple occasions, however, this one time, the actress went on to say, 'When I will date someone, and we become a couple, I will let you all know about it. But, stop making uncomfortable with my male pals. Please spare me. They are all my friends.' Well, Jasmin is indeed not dating anyone and she has said it out loud on multiple occasions and so, we can just wait for her to spill the beans when something happens for real.

On the work front, Jasmin was last seen in Naagin 4, and while the actress did a great job with her role, there were certain uncertainties about the future of her character, and hence, she decided to move on, instead of waiting around to know the fate of her character. None the less, Jasmin is waiting to sign up a new project soon and well, we bet we would love to see her return to the screens real soon.

