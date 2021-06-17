Jasmin Bhasin's fiery reaction to beau Aly Goni's many moods wins hearts; PHOTOS

In a recent post, Aly Goni went ahead and flaunted his several moods. Seeing the photo, his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin was quick to react. Her reaction is now taking over the internet.

Among the popular couples, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have a huge fan following on social media and their fans love to see them together. Since their stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin and Aly have been a favourite of their fans and whenever they step out together, they make heads turn. Not just this, often Jasmin and Aly indulge in cute PDA on social media on each other's posts and light up the internet. Speaking of this, recently, Jasmin reacted to Aly's photos and her reaction went viral.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aly dropped several selfies in a post that summed up his many moods. In the photos, Aly is seen clad in a white tee with a cool pair of sunglasses. As he posed for selfies, he smiled in some while had a straight face in several others. Sharing the photos, Aly wrote, "#mood swipe #alygoni #SherAly." As soon as Aly shared the photos, Jasmin dropped a comment that has won the hearts of 'JasLy' fans.

Take a look:

Seeing Aly's photos, Jasmin wrote, "Uff", with a fire emoticon. Rahul Mahajan, who was with Jasmin and Aly in Bigg Boss 14 season, also commented on the photo and wanted Jasmin to take note of Aly's photos. He wrote, "very pretty boy @jasminbhasin2806 check him out."

Recently, Jasmin and Aly set the internet on fire as they danced to the special song Rahul Vaidya made for them. The video left netizens gushing over 'JasLy' all over again. Rahul Vaidya also reacted to their video and loved it.

