Jasmin Bhasin's goofy masked selfie with her furry friend is the cutest thing you'll see today

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin took to her social media handle to drop an adorable glimpse of her fun with her pet. The actress has been in the news recently owing to her dance video with Aly Goni on Rahul Vaidya's song.

Often stars give fans a glimpse of their fun time with their pets and speaking of this, Jasmin Bhasin has recently gone on to share a cute moment with her pet dog on her social media handle. The actress, who has been in the news since her Bigg Boss 14 stint with beau Aly Goni, has been quite active on social media and her fans love her photos and videos. Not just this, every time Jasmin steps out in the city, she manages to make heads turn.

Recently, Jasmin took to her social media handle to drop a cute boomerang while waiting in her car with her furry friend. When she stepped out in the city with her pet dog, Jasmin was seen keeping up with all COVID 19 precautions. In the boomerang selfie that Jasmin shared on her Instagram handle, she is seen clad in a white and pink checkered top with a blue mask as she posed with her furry friend. Her hair was left open and she looked absolutely pretty whilst clicking the moment with her pet.

Meanwhile, Jasmin dotes on her pets and she has two dogs Mia and Rambo. Often, she shares cute photos on her handle with the two. Her recent post on social media with beau Aly Goni has been the talk of the town. The two were seen grooving to the romantic song that Rahul Vaidya dedicated to them. The video left 'JasLy' fans excited for the two.

In a chat post her Bigg Boss 14 stint, Jasmin had opened up about her relationship with Aly and revealed that they want to enjoy this phase before taking the next step. On the work front, Jasmin recently was a part of a Punjabi music video Tenu Yaad Karaan with Gurnazar Chattha. The song released this week and it has managed to leave netizens in awe of Jasmin's desi girl avatar.

