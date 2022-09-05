Jasmin Bhasin's new VIDEO of her stuck in traffic is a must watch

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry, and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress came into the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq and later starred in numerous shows. She has proved her mettle not only with her acting prowess but also with her style statements. The actress surely knows to make heads turn with her charming smile and cute expression and fans adore her for her realistic nature.

Jasmin is quite active on her social media handle and has a huge fan following owing to her glamorous pictures. Along with this, she sometimes surprises her fans by sharing entertaining reels and fans love her bubbly nature as well. Today, Jasmin took to her social media handle and dropped a hilarious video on her Instagram. In this video, Jasmin is seen dressed in an orange outfit and has sported sunglasses also. She is seen lipsyncing audio which says, "Mene kab bola ki mei haseen hu, balki mei toh bohot haseen hu (laughs), Jalo." Her video left netizens in splits, and many have dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

Sharing this clip, Jasmin captioned, "Kyu ki mein traffic mein bore ho rahi thii and mera to naam hi “Sabse Haseeb Jasmin Bhasin “ hai #mightdeletelater."

Speaking of her personal life, Jasmin and Aly Goni fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss 14. Ever since they made their relationship public, the duo never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Jasmin Bhasin's career:

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. She is making her debut in the Punjabi industry with the movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin has also signed her Bollywood film that is penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who will be making his directorial debut with the film.

Also, Jasmin collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai' and also featured in 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Her last appearance was opposite beau Aly Goni in the popular music video titled ‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’.

