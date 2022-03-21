Jasmin Walia and Asim Riaz come together for the first time for new track 'Nights N Fights'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has recently released a new song on social media along with Jasmin Walia. The track is named Nights N Fights and has been released today. Jasmin Walia is quite popular for her track ‘Boom Diggy’, ‘Dum Dee Dum’, and others. The song is sung by her and rapped by Azim Riaz. It is a unique blend of urban pop sound with Hip hop and R&B. It is produced by Australian artist Tyron Hapi, known for his stupendous track 'Astronaut In The Ocean' with over a billion streams, which topped Billboard charts at No 1.

The music video is shot in the UK, the video of the song features Asim and Jasmin. It depicts the toxicity of a relationship and difficulties couples face with external influences.

Talking about her experience working on this song, Jasmin Walia comments, "It was a very fun project and an interesting collaboration for me. I was quite thrilled to put this all together and I'm glad it's finally out there for the fans. This collaboration was a great opportunity for me musically to try something different to what I usually do. I worked on this beat with the producer who created Astronaut in the Ocean, a very urban/hip hop international sound while incorporating Asim's style of music. It was fun working and shooting with Asim, his vibe made the whole process quite smooth and easy. Glad that we could make this happen!"

See post here-

Asim Riaz commented, "I'm happy to be a part of this song as we have tried something new and everything fell in place perfectly. I loved the song the moment I heard it and completely enjoyed shooting in the UK with Jasmin. Can't wait for my fans to hear it!"



