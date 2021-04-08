Jason Shah confirms being in a relationship with Anusha Dandekar; Says 'Life has been beautiful with her'

In a recent interview, TV actor Jason Shah has confirmed being in a relationship with VJ-turned-actress Anusha Dandekar for while now.

VJ-turned-actress Anusha Dandekar, who had broken up with her long time beau, actor Karan Kundra, has found love again in television actor Jason Shah. Yes, the duo has been dating each other for quite some time now. Recently, while speaking with the Times of India, Jason Shah has confirmed his relationship with Anusha. They met on the sets of a music video shoot and eventually got closer to each other. Now, Jason said that he got to know Anusha properly just a few weeks back although he has known her and her sister, Shibani for a very long time.

Talking about Anusha, he said that she is gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life at the moment. “I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her. We haven’t thought of marriage but I can say that I am falling in love with her," he stated. On March 17, 2021, the VJ-turned-actress had shared the first-ever picture with Jason on her Instagram handle and wrote, "When your director for the day looks like this #SoGramable! Oh Hey J @JasonShah." In the picture, shirtless Jason can be seen striking a stunning pose with Anusha in a picturesque location.

Further, Jason also stated that he hasn’t been in a relationship for the last three years as he has been focusing on his work. “When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it. That's when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me,” he added.

The TV actor also explained that they are just enjoying the phase and spending quality time together. “Anusha and I also have many common friends and its fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future," Jason concluded.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar hints about being cheated on by Karan Kundra: I waited for an apology, which never came

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×