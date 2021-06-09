Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin star Mona Singh spills the beans on her HONEYMOON plans with hubby Shyam Rajagopalan

In a recent interview, Mona Singh stated that she & hubby Shyam Rajagopalan are not in a hurry to go for a honeymoon. Read on further.

Back in 2019, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh took everyone by surprise as she announced her wedding in an Instagram post. For the unversed, the actress got hitched to producer Shyam Rajagopalan in a traditional and intimate Sikh wedding in presence of family members and close friends. Since then, the power couple has been setting major relationship goals for everyone. While Mona often reveals interesting details about her marriage life, in a recent interview, the actress spilled the beans on her honeymoon plans.

Talking to the Times of India, the 3 Idiots actress, when quizzed about her honeymoon, asserted that it can wait, owing to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. “Since the time we have gotten married we are living in a lockdown. We haven’t been able to go for our honeymoon yet, but I want the world to first heal. We are not in any hurry now because for both of us, recovery of people is more important than our leisure. The pandemic should get over first,” Mona was quoted saying.

The popular actress also mentioned that she and Shyam met through a common friend at a party. Further, Mona rubbished the rumours of putting up in Delhi with her husband. She clarified that she has been living with her husband in Mumbai since the beginning.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Mona Singh had disclosed how Shyam proposed to her. The actress said, “He proposed to me in October just before my birthday. I was so surprised by the entire episode of the proposal. I was in his car and he popped out the ring in the middle of the road. He just asked me out of the blue if I would marry him and put the ring in my hand. I was like, 'arey, at least, let me reply yes or no'. Everyone on the road was giving us gaalis.”

Also Read: Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin star Mona Singh on staying away from TV: It wasn’t offering anything challenging

Share your comment ×