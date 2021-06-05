Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin star Mona Singh on staying away from TV: It wasn’t offering anything challenging

In a recent interview, Mona Singh revealed why she chose to stay away from TV for the past 5 years. The actress also spilled beans on making a comeback with the crime thriller Mauka-E-Vardaat.

Actress Mona Singh rose to prominence for her brilliant performance in the comedy series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The actress, who was seen in a titular role, became a household name post her stint in Tony Singh’s show, which aired on Sony from 1 September 2003 to 4 May 2006. It’s been more than 5 years since the actress has been missing from the small screen. Much to her fan's delight, the Kya Huaa Tera Vaada star is making a comeback as a host with the crime show, Mauka-E-Vardaat.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Mona opened up about her 5 years-long hiatus and also revealed what prompted her to return with the crime thriller. She said a 'television serial takes a lot of time and therefore an actor cannot explore anything else.' The popular actress added that also she didn’t find anything interesting on television these days to watch. “So if I am not watching then why will I be a part of it. All shows and actors look the same to me. I have always been looking for doing different kinds of stuff. TV unfortunately wasn’t offering anything challenging,” Mona was quoted saying.

Talking about her upcoming show, the Kawach actress mentioned that she has never been a part of any crime show before. She has done comedy, dance and talent shows, so she thought it would give her a chance to do something different. Adding to this, she explained that the crime genre has always intrigued her.

“Being a host of a crime show is something I hadn’t done so I thought why not give it a shot. I am excited because it is a new territory for me and I am going to learn a lot. I would have to unlearn a lot too as one cannot smile all the time when hosting a crime show. It would be a challenge for me for sure and the people would get to see a serious me,” Mona concluded.

The actress was last seen in the show ‘Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se’ in 2016.

