Jay Bhanushali is all praises for daughter Tara as he shares an adorable pic with her; Says ‘I am in love’

Jay Bhanusali is enjoying the best phase of his life these days. He has welcomed his daughter in August last year and embracing fatherhood has been the best experience for the television heartthrob. And while the actor is over the moon with this new addition in his family, the ongoing lockdown has given him a chance to spend more time with his little princess. Jay is certainly making the most of this lockdown break and he also gave a beautiful glimpse of his happy moments with his daughter in his recent Instagram post.

He shared an adorable picture of himself with Tara wherein the father daughter duo was seen sharing a hearty laugh. In the caption, Jay was all praises for his munchkin and said that he is in love with her innocence and the way she looks at her. He further praised his daughter for being so understanding and patient. “The way she gives me looks and the way she blushes when I look at her with a smile... it's priceless I am a proud father and before posting this picture I was looking at it for almost 30 min. You are very understanding girl early in the morning even if she is up she waits for us to wake up. She will keep looking at us and wait so that we feed her,” the actor had written in the caption.

Take a look at Jay Bhanushali’s post for his daughter Tara:

To note, Jay and Mahhi Vij have been married for nine years now and welcomed their first child last year. The proud parents had shared the first picture of their munchkin on Jay’s 35th birthday in December 2019.

