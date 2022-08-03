Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij celebrate their daughter Tara's 3rd birthday; WATCH

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are prominent names in the entertainment industry and are one of the most cherished couples in the Television sector. The duo tied the knot in 2011 and are parents to an adorable daughter Tara. Mahhi and Jay have an active presence on social media and their Instagram accounts are flooded with their adorable moments with their daughter Tara.

Jay and Mahhi share a video from Tara's birthday celebration

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi celebrate their daughter's birthday today, August 3. On this occasion, the couple gave a glimpse into their daughter's birthday celebration and dropped a small video of Tara where their little girl looks cute in a pink dress. Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Jay wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarajaymahhi love you".

Mahhi also penned a small note for Tara and wrote, "Happy 3 years my jaan You are growing up to be such a giving child that it amazes me everyday. Thank you for the love,the happiness.I thank god each day for giving me such a beautiful child mumma loves you jaan.May you keep spreading love and light Happy birthday princess @tarajaymahhi".

On the professional front, Mahhi became a household name after her stint in daily soaps such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Laal Ishq, Shubh Kadam, etc. On the other hand, Jay is busy hosting India's popular dance reality show 'DID Super Moms'. Prior to this, he was seen hosting 'DID Lil Masters season 5'.

