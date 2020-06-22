  1. Home
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij celebrate their son Rajveer’s birthday in a grand way; See Pics

As Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s son Rajveer turned a year older, the couple makes sure to celebrate the day in a special way.
15566 reads Mumbai
Life is all about finding happiness in small moments of life and television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij clearly aces the art. The couple makes sure to make the most of every moment they come across and often share their happy moments with their fans on social media. Recently, Jai and Mahhi celebrated their son Rajveer’s fourth birthday. The duo had decorated the house with balloons for the special and went all out to celebrate the day in a grand manner which included getting personalized cakes for the birthday boys.

Jay shared beautiful videos from the birthday celebration on Instagram and it was all about happy faces and crazy moments. Interestingly, the proud parents were seen twinning in denims. While Mahhi looked stunning in her denim outfit, Jay looked dapper in his white t-shirt, denim jeans and jacket. On the other hand, their three kids Rajveer, Khushi and Tara were seen dressed in peach coloured dresses and they looked cute as buttons. In fact, it was difficult to take our eyes off Jay and Mahhi’s daughter Tara who looked irresistibly cute in her peach frock.

Take a look at Jay and Mahhi’s son Rajveer’s birthday celebration pics:

For the unversed, Jay and Mahhi had adopted the kids (Khushi and Rajveer) of the latter’s caretaker and have been funding their education. In fact, the couple makes sure their foster kids are a part of every family celebration which included celebrating the arrival of their biological daughter Tara who was born in August last year.

